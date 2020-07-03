Marvel Comics Acquires Both Alien And Predator

Ever since the Disney/Fox merger, the fate of the long-running Alien and Predator franchises has been up in the air. Not only are they extremely un-Disney franchises, but neither Alien: Covenant nor The Predator were big box office hits. As such, most assumed that Disney put them on ice and that they’ll re-emerge in a few years, possibly as full reboots.

But while there might not be any big-screen adventures for a while, there are signs of life for the franchise. This morning IGN broke the news that Marvel Comics have been given the Alien and Predator rights, paving the way for a new line of comics set in the cinematic universe. Right now there’s no word on what these comics will be, but to mark the occasion they commissioned a pair of images by Batman artist David Finch showcasing the two creatures.

The Xenomorph image is a fairly standard though extremely well-done rendering of the original creature from 1979’s Alien, which can be distinguished from the Aliens version by its smooth head. The Predator one is a bit of a bigger tease: showing the hunter standing on top of Avengers Tower holding Iron Man’s head (or at least the head of his armor).

Alien And Predator Are Now Marvel Comics Properties 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Could this be a hint that both creatures are set to enter the Marvel Universe? Marvel are stressing that these are merely promotional images and aren’t teasing a future arc, but if so it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve tangled with superheroes.

In the 1990s Dark Horse and DC partnered for a number of cool crossovers, including three Batman Versus Predator stories, Superman vs Predator, Superman/Aliens, Batman/Aliens and the somehow inevitable Superman and Batman versus Aliens and Predator. None of them were high art, but I always thought they were pretty fun comics.

The prospect of a full Marvel Universe crossover could be really neat. For example, I’d love to see Venom and the symbiotes tangling with the Alien. Let’s hope for more details soon.