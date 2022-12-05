If you have a pulse, odds are you love Dolly Parton. The musician, entrepreneur, occasional actress, and regular philanthropist has been a fixture in our culture for decades. She just joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now, is into another new frontier.

An article from The Hollywood Reporter reveals the 76-year-old is now officially a user of the TikTok social media platform. Her first post came earlier today, featuring her music set to a fast montage of various clips of her through the years and text reading “I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok.” Several are thrilled and, for an account tied to Penguin Books, it was a time to remind the world of how Parton has helped millions discover a love of reading and, for this, she is quite simply royalty in their owner’s eyes.

“It’s Dolly Parton our book 👑 (Her Imagination Library has donated over 100m books to kids worldwide!)” @Penguin_Teen, Dec. 4, 2022.

Other clips on Parton’s account include a compilation of her greeting fans, a “better late than never!” post, a look at her funny side on other sites, and a tribute to fans who have featured her in their content on TikTok. Fans like Dylan Mulvaney are now begging her to collaborate and, while Parton is now conquering another space online, she is not slowing down elsewhere as a result, either. She will appear in a New Year’s Eve special on NBC, and, after getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after initially rejecting her nomination, has begun work on a rock album, though, she has said she has no intention of taking the music from it on tour.