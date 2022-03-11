Amanda Bynes seems to be making an extra effort to show that she’s serious about starting the next chapter of her life. Ahead of a March 22 court date to hopefully terminate her nine-year conservatorship, the 35-year-old revealed that she’s starting the process of removing the heart tattoo on her face.

“Tattoo removal process…” Bynes captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, which featured a noticeably faded tattoo compared to just days earlier when she had posted another video thanking fans for their support.

Later in the day, Bynes posted another update, revealing that she had likewise gotten her hair done, chopping off a few fried inches. “Bye-bye ombré hair,” she wrote.

Bynes first debuted the tattoo in late 2019, approximately a year after she was featured in Paper magazine, in a profile that seemed to indicate that she’s getting her life back on track and attending school for fashion. Fans were worried that the tattoo was indicative of deeper issues, however, Bynes has continued to make strides in recent years.

According to E! News, Bynes has been living in an apartment community that “offers an independent living environment for women poised to transition into an autonomous lifestyle” since last year.

There, residents receive random toxicology screenings, weekly home checks and weekly sessions with a case manager—who says the She’s the Man star has consistently tested negative for illicit substances, according to the documents.

And although comparisons have been made to the #FreeBritney movement, Bynes has nothing but support from her mother Lynn, who has been in charge of the court-ordered agreement since 2013.

“Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life,” Tamar Arminak, her mother’s attorney, told E! News last month. “Based on the petition, and Amanda’s amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship.”