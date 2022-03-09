Amanda Bynes is speaking out for the first time since filing to end her conservatorship last month.

In a short video posted to a new Instagram account, Bynes thanked fans ahead of her upcoming court date, wearing a pair of dark-rimmed glasses, an ornate septum ring, and the heart tattoo on her cheek that was first spotted in late 2019.

“What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here,” Bynes says in the video. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Bynes is pictured with her longtime boyfriend Paul Michael in the profile photo of the account, which also says to “check back for updates on [her] new fragrance!” As Page Six points out, the 35-year-old’s attorney David Esquibias told E! News back in 2020 that Bynes was considering developing a fragrance in addition to her upcoming clothing line.

“Amanda is very entrepreneurial,” Esquibias said at the time. “She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line.”

In the wake of the Free Britney movement, Bynes is also attempting to get out of her nine-year conservatorship that was first granted to her mother Lynn in 2013, when the All That star suffered an apparent breakdown and allegedly set a fire in the driveway of a stranger’s Thousand Oaks home.

She was placed under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation at the time and her mother regained the conservatorship the following year.

It’s unclear how much say Bynes has over her finances, but considering the affordable Ikea MALM furniture behind her in the video, it stands to reason that any allowance she’s given can’t be that much. We’ll continue updating with developments leading up to her court date.