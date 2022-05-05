Amber Heard describes Johnny Depp’s alleged detox process involved wanting lots of sex

Heard also described allegations of physical fights she had with Depp.

Content warning: the article contains descriptions of alleged domestic abuse some readers may find disturbing.

Amber Heard is testifying about Johnny Depp’s alleged behavior while he was detoxing in the trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the ex-spouses and celebrities.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million for alleged false domestic abuse claims she made against him that he says hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The trial, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, is being live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

Heard alleged Depp’s behavior during the detox was erratic, swinging from positive to negative moods constantly.

“It was up, down, he’d be mad at me, then he’d be wanting a hug. He cried a lot, and then he wanted to have sex a lot, which is just not like Johnny at all.”

"He wanted to have sex a lot": #AmberHeard described the detox process #JohnnyDepp went through in August 2014. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/k3ip1BDexV — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

In a text message exchange between Depp and Heard, around the time of his detox, Depp called her his “angel.” And Heard replied, “I just want you to be ok.”

Heard details alleged physical fights between her and Depp

Heard recalled what she described as an alleged physical fight she and Depp had over an argument stemming from her plan to meet up with sci-fi writer Clive Barker. Heard alleged it began as a verbal argument but that Depp then hit her, destroyed things in the house, and left.

#AmberHeard testified on Thursday about a physical fight she and #JohnnyDepp allegedly had about her scheduled meeting with fantasy sci-fi writer Clive Barker in December 2014. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/TldpU2sMgL — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

When asked by a lawyer if there was any physical violence during the alleged fight that occurred on Dec. 17, 2014, Heard said, “Yes,” but that she didn’t really remember what happened in the fight.

A day after the alleged fight, Heard testified that Depp sent her an apologetic text message.

Heard also appeared emotional while describing another alleged fight the couple had in Tokyo in 2015.

WATCH: #AmberHeard got emotional while talking about an alleged fight she and #JohnnyDepp had in Tokyo in 2015. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/IGTJiR1IiD — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

On Wednesday, Heard testified that the trial thus far has been the most painful experience of her life. She also detailed the alleged sexual abuse she said she experienced by Depp and shared a photo of what appeared to be her bruised arm that she alleged was caused by Depp’s physical abuse.

At the center of Depp’s current lawsuit is a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard doesn’t name Depp in the article, but Depp claims the piece nevertheless implied him as the abuser. Heard made previous domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, something he says is referenced in the article.

Depp has described Heard’s descriptions of alleged drug and alcohol abuse as “grossly embellished.” While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her, and not the other way around.

Last week, Depp wrapped up his four-day-long testimony, with Tuesday representing Depp’s team resting its case.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.