Amber Heard presents photos of alleged physical abuse by Johnny Depp

She claims she only hit Depp in defense of him allegedly swinging at her sister.

Content warning: the article contains descriptions of and images purported to be related to alleged domestic abuse, which some readers may find disturbing.

Amber Heard is alleging that photos she has shared with a jury are documentations of physical abuse she experienced at the hand of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the celebrities.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million for alleged false domestic abuse claims she made against him that he says hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The trial, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, is being live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

In one of the photos, there is what appears to be a tuft of blonde hair on the carpet. Heard alleged the hair is from her own head that “Johnny ripped out while dragging [her] and punching [her].”

Another photo appeared to show Heard with discoloration on her face. Heard alleged she had two black eyes and a swollen lip from physical abuse from Depp. Heard said the “busted lip” was “difficult to see in this picture,” that one of the black eyes was worse than the other, and that the photo was from a couple of days after the alleged abuse happened. Heard also alleged she had a broken nose at the time, though there weren’t any apparent signs of that in the picture itself that could be immediately discerned.

The jury was shown a photo of #AmberHeard's hair that #JohnnyDepp allegedly ripped out while dragging and punching her. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/WiYMJsqefF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

Heard also testified that another photo allegedly showed a bald spot where Depp pulled the hair out.

During another part of the testimony, Heard admitted she did hit Depp at one point, but it was allegedly only in defense of Depp taking a swing at her sister.

Heard said that was allegedly the only time up until that point that she actually landed a blow on Depp.

Heard also testified she once thought she was going to die when Depp was allegedly hitting her repeatedly.

#AmberHeard testified that she thought she was going to die when Johnny Depp was allegedly hitting her repeatedly. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/iiyGg2H4ja — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

In addition, Heard alleged that Depp cheated on her early on in their marriage.

Earlier Thursday, Heard testified a second allegation of sexual abuse by Depp. On Wednesday, Heard testified that the trial thus far has been the most painful experience of her life.

At the center of Depp’s current lawsuit is a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard doesn’t name Depp in the article, but Depp claims the piece nevertheless implied him as the abuser. Heard made previous domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, something he says is referenced in the article.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her, and not the other way around.

Last week, Depp wrapped up his four-day-long testimony, with Tuesday representing Depp’s team resting its case.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.