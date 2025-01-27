Are Disney Plus subscribers OK? ‘Agatha All Along’ is officially one of Marvel’s 2 least-watched series, and ‘Secret Invasion’ isn’t

In a world where Trump was elected twice and actual Sims character Elon Musk has millions of fans, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by this, and yet we still kinda are. The numbers have been crunched, the TVA have filed their reports, and we can officially say that Agatha All Along — that critically acclaimed, award-nominated series — is one of Marvel’s least-watched TV shows ever.

Marvel’s move to streaming made a phenomenal splash back in 2021, with its inaugural production WandaVision, in particular, capturing the zeitgeist like perhaps no other. That’s why hopes were high when that series finally got itself a follow-up in the form of Agatha, which belatedly hit Disney Plus last fall. Unfortunately, the much-discussed MCU fatigue was apparently too great for it to fly (on its broomstick) as high as the studio might’ve hoped.

Agatha is officially the second lowest-watched MCU series to date. And, no, against all odds, number one isn’t Secret Invasion.

Agatha All Along is one of Marvel’s worst-performing shows (but, wait, that’s not as bad as it sounds)

Luminate has rolled out the leaderboard for Disney Plus in 2024 and it’s determined that Marvel’s two live-action efforts, Agatha All Along and Echo, were the third and fourth most-watched series on the platform over the past calendar year. You might think that would be a good thing, but the data collection report also notes that the apparently impressive performances of these shows actually pales in comparison to those MCU projects of yesteryear.

Specifically, Agatha accrued 2,284 million minutes watched in 2024 while Echo etched in 1,537 minutes. On paper, that’s not too bad, but things get less applaud-worthy when you remember that Secret Invasion — the infamous Samuel L. Jackson-starring stinker that is widely agreed to be arguably the nadir of the MCU — managed to come in much closer to the 3 million mark back in 2023.

Although this paints a picture of ever-decreasing interest in Marvel’s streaming efforts, at least the studio has already worked out a way to account for this. The fact is that Agatha actually cost a mere fraction of what Secret Invasion did. Infamously, that show broke banks with its exorbitant $225 million budget while Agatha stands as the cheapest MCU show to date with its mere $40 million price tag. Even though it comes lower on the leaderboard than SI, there’s every chance that it actually made more of a profit for Marvel.

Broadly speaking, the same goes for Echo, which is believed to have cost around about the same as Agatha, but its diminished success and troubled post-production period may make it less profitable. That’s probably why there’s still so much talk of an Agatha season 2 and little chance of more Echo. Although the Alaqua Cox vehicle still did its job in setting the stage for this March’s Daredevil: Born Again. That will be the real test when it comes to Marvel’s Disney Plus longevity. If the grand return of Daredevil earns weaker viewing figures than Secret Invasion it’s clear that desperate action needs to be taken.

