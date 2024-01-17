Ariana Grande’s race, confirmed

There’s no denying that makeup looks be wild these days. With the right highlights and eyeliner, it’s easy to pass as a race or gender outside one’s own. Pop sensation Ariana Grande is no stranger to the mind-boggling trend of contouring to perfection and has pulled off a number of questionable looks over the years leading to more than a little speculation on her true nationality.

Recommended Videos

Underneath the glitz and glamour her genetics are more than clear, however, and the singer-actress is more than in touch with her family’s heritage.

What is Ariana Grande’s ethnicity?

Image via Instagram

Ariana Grande’s family is Italian-American; Sicilian and Abruzzese, to be exact. Even the family’s name screams Italiano, you can’t walk into a Starbucks without hearing the word “grande.” I know Starbucks isn’t the most Italian thing, but you can’t deny that the coffee giant is trying to channel that European allure.

Ari’s last name comes from her maternal grandfather on her mother’s side, but long before she was a Grande, Ariana’s grandmother was a Damico, and it’s hard to get more Italian than that. Ariana even calls her Nonna, the Italian word for Grandma. Grande’s Italian-American heritage even permeated Sam and Cat, with her Nickelodeon character calling her fictitious grandma by the adorable moniker.

Ariana Grande’s appearance controversies

Images Via Vogue Credit Annie Leibovitz

If you had to google Ariana Grande’s appearance, you may have come across an example of the ways the singer uses makeup to change her appearance. Over the years plenty of influencers have been accused of trying to alter their appearance to appeal to a different demographic, and Grande is no exception.

Despite her apparent pride in her family’s heritage, the diminutive singer has found herself embroiled in several controversies over her appearance. In 2019 she was blasted for bronzing herself until her skin tone matched Nicki Minaj in a “blackfishing” incident. The term, coined on the internet, refers to the use of tanning, makeup, hairstyles, or filters to appear more racially ambiguous, and is typically directed at whites or those of European descent.

The incident was followed by another in which Grande appropriated a ghetto accent to promote “thank u, next.” The “blacccent” was blasted for cultural appropriation, and for perpetuating negative stereotypes against African-Americans. Fans were quick to back the singer and defend her from accusing comments, but it wasn’t the last time Grande would be accused of faking her ethnicity.

In 2022 the singer faced yet another controversy, this time for “Asianfishing.” While promoting her latest R.E.M. beauty line, the singer donned what many viewers saw as “yellowface.” In what could only be described as racial role play, Grande was dolled up in a very K-pop fashion. While the controversy generated plenty of buzz, her fans were quick to come to Grande’s defense when accusations of her race baiting surface. Detractors were quick to hit back, but the incident passed with little impact on Grande’s career.