How tall is Ariana Grande?

So simple a question, yet not so simple an answer. We may know that powerhouse singer Ariana Grande is a standout example of how big voices can often come in small packages just by seeing her stand next to her 5-foot-8-inch husband Dalton Gomez. But the singer famously lives in high heels and her TV appearances, both in videos and elsewhere, and her film appearances, often use clever angles that can be misleading at best. The diminutive singer’s real height sometimes seems a mystery even to herself. So how does the singer actually stack up irl?

ariana grande be like:



talent beauty voice height — ًsherine (@lmlyneedy) July 19, 2021

One reason for the confusion around the singer’s height is almost certainly her preference for high-heeled and platform shoes. She seems to have about as much self-control when it comes to buying platform heels as she does when it comes to adopting dogs (she has 8. Dogs, not shoes). According to Footwear News, the singer not only regularly performs in six-inch heels, she even walks around Disneyland in them. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in six-inch heels. Those feet are magical.” said her stylist Law Roach.

“I think there’s something wrong with me, for sure,” Grande told Footwear News but added that “If you wanted me to I could, like, run. I mean, I can get to A to B fast.”

Sources around the web don’t seem to have a firm handle on the singer’s real measurements wither. IMDb puts the singer down as 5-feet-half-an-inch while online celeb fact gatherer Cheatsheet had her at a whole 5-foot-three-inches (which seems to be her max as far as suppositions go) based on Grande’s own Tweet that, unfortunately no longer exists — Grande deleted her Twitter in December of 2021.

The truth appears to be somewhere in between: be a bit taller than IMDb would put it and maybe a bit shorter than her deleted Tweet. Looking at pictures of Grande’s former boyfriend Big Sean, and her husband, Dalton Gomez, both of whom clock in at 5-foot-8-inches AND accounting for the heels she may be wearing, it seems as if Grande is roughly between 5-foot-1-inch and 5-foot-2-inches.

Grande confirmed a height of 5-foot-2-inches during an interview on the Zach Sang show. When asked about her habit of performing regularly in high heels, The Voice judge responded, “I don’t have a choice. I’m, like, 5…5. I‘m just five. Nah, I’m 5-foot-2-inches.″

Given the former stated height of 5-foot-3-inches, we think the lowball 5-foot-2-inches is probably the truth.