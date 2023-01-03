As Netflix pulls the plug on another original, the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom comes calling

It’s not exactly feasible for any television network or streaming service to appease each and every viewer of every show, with show cancellations being a harsh and unfortunate reality throughout the history of the medium. In a perfect world, we would have gotten a little more Firefly in our lives, for instance.

However, it certainly seems that Netflix is letting more people down than it is keeping happy lately, with 1899’s showrunners confirming that the sci-fi mystery series will not be getting a second season, despite having pulled solid viewership numbers when it first debuted back in November.

We’d say that the 1899 news caused Warrior Nun fans to crawl out of the woodwork, but truth be told, the campaign has been a concentrated and consistent effort for some time now, with the Netflix’s latest bombshell cancellation news refueling the fire beneath the movement on Twitter:

As some of the above Warrior Nun faithful Twitter users above have pointed out, 2023 is off to a shaky start for the streaming giant. Especially considering the 1899 news compounds with the fact that Netflix may be losing one of its biggest hits of 2022, Wednesday, as a result of Amazon’s acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Mayer last year.

This is despite having already released Kaleidoscope on Jan. 1, a novel limited heist series starring Giancarlo Espositio, which randomizes the episode order for each individual viewer.

Warrior Nun stars Chris Evans’ recently-confirmed girlfriend Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, a demon-battling inductee to the Order of the Cruciform Sword. It ran for two seasons before its (in the words of the show’s very vocal fanbase) unjust cancellation.