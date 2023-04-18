As Ron DeSantis suggests that a prison be built near Disney, the House of Mouse waves its ‘Pride Nite’ flag even higher

Ron DeSantis is continuing his very public and prudent fight with Disney, as recent comments made during a press conference show that the Florida Governor can really hold a grudge. After the company opposed DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Act, he’s made it a mission to try to show Disney who’s boss, but the House of Mouse has fought back against DeSantis’ moves thus far, and it looks like the cat and mouse game (all pun intended) is still on.

In the latest chapter of the ongoing saga, DeSantis is talking about land near Walt Disney World, and the parent company for all things Disney shared a tweet that fans are taking as a bit of a clap back at the governor, and rightfully so. DeSantis tried to make light of the idea that building a state prison right next to Disney World would be an idea he’d consider because there’s nothing off-putting at all about pulling into the most magical place on Earth and seeing a prison.

“People are like: ‘What should we do with this land? People have said maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusements parks, someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless, so that is now going be analyzed to see what would make the most sense.'”

BREAKING: As part of Ron Desantis' Reedy Creek feud with Disney World he literally just told the press that he is analyzing whether to built a State Prison next to Disney World.



Who else finds it disgustingly ironic that the party who claims to care about children and crime,… pic.twitter.com/0q6JccwCN4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 17, 2023

Disney Parks shared the following information on the upcoming Pride Nite event in its blog on Thursday, April 13 — giving more information about what fans who plan to attend one of two special events will experience.

“Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is a separately ticketed event which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and allies and will be held on June 13 and 15, 2023, inside Disneyland Park. This after-hours event includes themed entertainment, Disney characters, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, specialty menu items, event merchandise and more! It begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT; then the private party runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT when guests can ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.* A theme park reservation is not required. In addition to the special offerings during this event, guests will receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos** taken during the party, along with commemorative keepsakes, including a souvenir credential and event guide map.”

While the event was made official a few days ago, Disney as a company shared an official tweet about the Pride Nite event hours after DeSantis’ comments about his continued feud with the House of Mouse — and fans think there’s a reason for that.

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June! This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more: https://t.co/Y6vOJ3QXms pic.twitter.com/j97sB1kHod — Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2023

It’s important to note that Disneyland is the park hosting the event, but it still feels like a step in the right direction for Disney, and it’s also important to note that another event for the LGBTQIA+ community has been taking place at Disney World for some time, just not in a sponsored event.

Gay Days have been taking place across Florida amusement parks since the first event in 1991, and CEO Joseph Clark tells USA Today he’ll never forget his first memory of wearing a red park into Disney World, and he hopes to recreate that feeling for everyone who joins them in June of every year. He also says that despite the political climate, he still plans to ensure the event moves forward this year.

“One thing we can’t do is go back in the closet and hide from everything. We’ve always had controversy and always had people that didn’t want our event to happen, but in 30 years, it hasn’t stopped it from happening. And it’s only gotten bigger and it is going to continue to grow. And I think the biggest thing that we can do is really show people that we’re here. It’s the mantra we’re here, we’re queer, right? Otherwise they win, and that’s not a battle we want to lose.”

Of course, the pride night will upset some, but that’s okay — many Disney fans say if the news of Pride Nite is fuel for other Disney goers to get rid of their passes, they’ll happily take their season passes and ensure they’re properly “disposed” of.

if this pisses anyone off and they don’t want their season passes anymore, u can just give them to me and i’ll dispose of them — adЯ!an 🥷🏿𖤐* (@thizzzkidd) April 17, 2023

Of course, the timing of the tweet could be merely coincidental, but many think that Disney knows how to play its cards, and while the event is taking place in Disneyland, it’s a step forward as a company — and a necessary one at that. There are still members of the LGBTQIA+ community that feel unsafe in this world and feel like they don’t belong in it.

Of course, DeSantis will still move forward with waging war against Disney, making it an integral part of his story; moving forward, he plans to continue ensuring Disney jumps through hoops at every turn, but that’s okay too. Disney magic is a real thing, and they’ve been ready to bat at each inning so far.