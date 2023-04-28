Bradley Cooper admits ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ reduced him to a bubbling wreck

We can pretty safely say it’s no secret that the impending Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark an extremely emotional – and perhaps lethal – sendoff for some, if not all, of the cast of space-faring characters we’ve gotten to know over the better part of a decade.

However, some musings Bradley Cooper recently shared about Rocket’s story arc has us thinking we should probably have a few tissues on hand when we pay a visit to our local theater next week. Recalling one of his first viewings of an early cut of the movie, Cooper revealed that the tears were flowing as he watched his beloved avatar’s story play out on the big screen, as he told Entertainment Tonight:

“It was – emotional’s the right word. I watched a cut of it a while ago, and I cried pretty hard. I mean, it’s pretty hardcore. Little Rocket – he went through a lot, dude. He went through a lot.”

As we’ve come to discover over the months ramping up to the threequel’s release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will give us a glimpse into Rocket’s tragic and storied past, and how the film’s big bad – The High Evolutionary – played into his story, shaping him into the wisecracking, but clearly depressed raccoon he is today. Hopefully our beloved Rocket will get some solid closure by the time the film’s credits roll.

Needless to say, Rocket Raccoon is almost certainly the internet’s favorite Guardian, a sentiment shared by the GotG Vol. 3’s composer, who revealed that they enjoyed writing music around Bradley Cooper’s character the most.

All will be revealed in what is sure to be a huge sendoff for Rocket and his crew, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters next week, on May 5. We’re truly hoping it’s a return to form for Marvel, which quite frankly wet the bed with February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.