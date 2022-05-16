‘Bridgerton’ star reveals new season 3 details

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has teased juicy new details about the plot of the recently greenlit season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

Per Deadline, the upcoming season will focus on the courtship of Penelope Featherington (Coughlin) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The secrets about the romance at the heart of season 3 were spilled by Coughlin herself during the Shondaland showcase at the kick-off for Netflix’s FYSEE Space.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

Coughlin plays the pivotal role of diarist Penelope Featherington, who surreptitiously publishes suspense-filled high society gossip under the nom de plume Lady Whistledown. Her love interest in the upcoming season is Colin, one of the Bridgerton siblings. Will the romantic progress of the future #Polin be thwarted by her secret career as a gossip? Only the upcoming season can answer this question.

Shondaland has changed the sequence of the eponymous Julia Quinn novels that are the basis for Bridgerton and tells the stories of the romances and marriages of the respective Bridgerton siblings. Season 3 skips the next book in the series and is instead inspired by Quinn’s fourth book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which sees Penelope make the shift from spectator to the main character.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.