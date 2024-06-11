Nicola Coughlan shares side-by-side photos of her projects.
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s side-by-side photo of herself working on two different projects is creating meme-worthy responses

Nicola Coughlan just gave fans an Instagram vs. reality moment with her photos of two totally different looks.
Published: Jun 11, 2024 06:20 am

Nicola Coughlan‘s star is rising and she’s in demand! She’s taken on several interesting projects in recent years, including her work as Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton (season 3 is her time to really shine) and as Maggie in the dark comedy-drama series Big Mood.

It’s no secret that many actors work on back-to-back projects, but it’s not every day that you hear about stars working on two shows at once. But this is exactly what happened to Coughlan, as her work on Bridgerton season 3 and Big Mood overlapped for three weeks.

She shared this news with fans on Instagram, posting a side-by-side photo of her two looks (one super glamorous and the other dressed down). “DID I MENTION BRIDGERTON AND BIG MOOD FILMED AT THE SAME TIME FOR THREE WEEKS?!” she wrote in the caption. “Swipe right if you’d like to see what shooting Bridge on Sunday then Big Mood Monday looked like. And if you’ve watched both back to back like the way I filmed them, you’re a real one.”

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan’s photos from ‘Big Mood’ and ‘Bridgerton’

The comment section of Nicola Coughlan’s post has been flooded by fans who have praised the actress for her versatility and her dedication to her craft. “This is a reflection of how damn talented you are, @nicolacoughlan, and the best bit is … it’s just the beginning,” one fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “THE ACTING RANGE OF NICOLA COUGHLAN IS FREAKING INSANE.”

Plus, imagine how much time and dedication went into transforming her from one character to the next. Fans have picked up on this. “Your work ethic is insane. I can’t imagine how many hours you spent in the makeup chair, or traveling, or doing takes … I could never,” a comment reads.

Fans who have watched both shows are also impressed by the characters that Coughlan has portrayed. “Do you know what Maggie and Penelope have in common? They are both ICONIC,” a comment reads. Other comments on the post include, “I love Penelope and Maggie so much.”

But perhaps the best reactions are the hilarious, meme-worthy responses that emerged, with comments like, “This is also a good reflection of how you & I dress for events vs anything else,” and “1. How I would like to look watching Bridgerton, 2. How I really look watching Bridgerton.” Yes, we have to admit these comments are relatable.

Other reactions include, “Being Irish makes anything possible,” and “This is such an Instagram vs. Reality post, I’m obsessed.”

We can’t wait to see what else is in store for Nicola Coughlan as she continues to slay!

Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.