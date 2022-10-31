Brie Larson bumps into a horror icon while dressed like a legendary scream queen

In the ongoing saga of Brie Larson‘s Twitter selfies, the Captain Marvel star has revealed that she’s got into the Halloween spirit in a big way this Oct. 31 as she’s just encountered a horror movie legend, while evoking one of the finest scream queens in the genre herself.

Larson shared a snap taken during a visit to her local Party City on social media this Monday, which features what is apparently an overzealous employee dressed up as Michael Myers, complete with William Shatner mask (circa Halloween 5, by the looks of it), boilersuit and butcher knife. And while the actress has mostly cropped herself out of frame, from what we can see of her 1970s-esque fashion choices, it’s fair to say she’s giving us big “Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode” vibes.

I asked where the confetti was and this guy named Michael escorted me to this aisle… I guess Party City takes their employee uniforms for Halloween seriously. pic.twitter.com/YqA2PBiobD — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 31, 2022

The cross-section of horror and Brie Larson fans out there may now be chomping at the bit over the idea of the Oscar-nominated actress appearing in a horror movie herself, something she’s yet to do in her varied career so far. Honestly, it’s fair to say that a surprise appearance by Brie would’ve made Halloween Ends a heck of a lot better. Imagine how much cooler a conclusion to the franchise it would’ve been if Carol Danvers had shown up in the third act to blow Michael away with her binary powers.

Hopefully, Larson will give us a better glimpse at her own Halloween costume at some point today, though she’d be hard-pressed to beat her internet-killing Britney Spears cosplay from 2019. While we wait for that, remember that she’ll next be seen in the MCU in The Marvels, due July 28. 2023.