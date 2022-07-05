Brie Larson enjoys the classic summer activity of putting on a bikini and running through a sprinkler

Even if you’re rich and famous enough to afford a spectacular backyard pool, nothing quite says “summer” like putting on a bathing suit and breaking into a kid-like sprint through your sprinkler system. Just like drinking straight from the hose, it’s a classic from childhood that’s just impossible to beat. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson definitely agrees, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post.

Although Larson’s latest project, Fast X, is currently filming, it looks as though she had the holiday off as she spent the long weekend outdoors and with friends. Her latest post captioned “Sometimes all you need is a sprinkler, a charcuterie board, a polaroid and friends!” feature a series of images showing just that, with Larson showing her now trademark superhero abs, a plate of various noshes, and pics of friends obviously taken with said Polaroid.

Larson has practically been a one-woman ambassador for the season this summer, breaking out her bathing suit at the end of May, posting a beachside barbecue van life vlog on her YouTube channel, and coming just shy of getting declared a wildfire hazard after showing off her “training bruises” in another Instagram post last month. The actor will be plenty busy for next year’s bathing suit season when she’ll be deep into promotion for May’s upcoming Fast and Furious installment, Fast X, as well as July 2023’s The Marvels, which will feature her as Captain Marvel teaming up with fellow MCU namesakes Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan.

Good for her for soaking up the rays and snapping some pics while she can.