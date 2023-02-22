Britney Spears’ latest bizarre Instagram post has fans concerned

Less than two weeks after Britney Spears blasted reports of a planned intervention by her family and friends, she has taken to Instagram with an eyebrow-raising clip which has gotten fans more than a little worried.

In the Instagram post, she talks about a dress she made with a friend, which then turned out to be shipped to her. She strikes a bunch of poses with the dress in front of her before asking fans not to send the cops to her house if she shuts down her Instagram.

She spends the rest of the video running in and out of frame shouting “Never be a rollercoaster”. Oh, and she narrates the whole video in an accent which deviates between Australian, American, English, and South African seemingly at random.

The post’s caption makes as little sense as the contents of the video itself. It reads, “Stay humble out there, y’all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …” Needless to say, her fans are concerned:

I rarely go on IG, but this was the first thing I saw. Is she using an Australian accent? I feel like she'll erase this, so I screen recorded it. What's with the way it's edited? Lots of cuts & repeat movement. Why look left so often? I'm concerned. #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/PnY3d0bEuT — 💖-B-💖 (@Ca11meBee) February 21, 2023

The hell is w Britney Spears’ most recent ig post? — Katelyn (@KVKinLA) February 22, 2023

I’m going along with #BritneySpears being alive and/or being fine, but what the hell is this voice with this British accent being about ? https://t.co/iXrdsFvmhh — Sakka (@ikbensakka) February 22, 2023

HEY HAS ANYONE SEEN BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM LATELY AND IS SHE OKAY???????? — annoyed, mostly (@georgigrimm) February 22, 2023

The strange video comes almost two weeks after the star aired frustrations about false claims being made about the state of her health. At this point, it is anyone’s guess whether the ‘Toxic’ singer is deliberately behaving erratically in the post, or if there is something genuinely concerning happening.

In either case, the clip has certainly gotten both diehard fans of the pop star and conspiracy theorists all sorts of riled up.