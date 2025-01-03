‘Cat compartment’: Man discovers an unexpected accessory comes with his car when he finds a fiendishly hidden feline

Who would’ve guessed that cars might just have the perfect feature for bringing our furry friends along on automotive journeys? As it turns out, all it took was one TikTok user’s surprise kitty encounter in their car for everyone to realize that maybe we don’t always need a carrier to take our purring passengers, well, anywhere.

Recommended Videos

This unexpected discovery happened when a Tiktok user got in his car and opened none other than a storage compartment console that can be found between the front seats of the car. There he discovered an outlandish occupant: a very sleepy kitty who was surely quite unhappy about having his peaceful nap disturbed. Aside from the adorable encounter process, and undoubtedly a very happy car owner, there were quite a few giddy users in the comment section that also hoped they, too, could find a fiendishly cozy companion in their storage space.

“How does one acquire a cat in a car??” asked the most-liked comment — but sadly, no one seemed to have a definitive answer. It appears you might just have to trust the infamous “cat delivery system” to select the perfect moment for you to meet your next life companion. “Cat compartment,” another user quipped — and honestly, we couldn’t have described it better ourselves. “Lowkey the best use for that space,” said someone, and honestly, objects be damned!

The comment section also indulged in a playful inside joke, with many purposefully mistyping “cat” as “car,” as if autocorrect had struck again — which was honestly, quite the trigger for all of us constantly annoyed by the pesky autocorrect function. “Car in a car,” someone wrote. “Car squared,” added another. It seems all it takes is one adorable cat video to bring netizens together in a shared, lighthearted laugh.

This discovery might have also fixed all pet parents’ guilt of not being able to take their cats literally everywhere — especially during the holiday season. But sometimes, it just takes one clever Lexus hybrid owner to uncover what might be the ultimate car feature for pet lovers. No more guilt, and no more need for a pet carrier! Well… okay, a carrier is still the safest option, but this cat compartment comes pretty close.

We do have to burst your bubble, though, because this viral video was likely staged. Still, it’s a timely reminder that the mysterious “cat distribution system” might be working a little too efficiently in the winter. As temperatures drop, homeless cats often seek warmth by hiding near car engines, between tires, or even climbing onto the motor for heat, and as much as we might want to believe kittens without a home is just a cruel joke, it is unfortunately a very real-life case scenario.

So, if you happen to live in a colder area, always take a moment to check under the hood of your car or even tap your foot around your tires before starting your car to spook any unsuspecting visitors. You never know — there might be a furry friend just trying to stay warm and cozy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy