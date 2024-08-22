‘I was bawling my eyes out AND dancing my heart out’: Chappell Roan’s surprise performance at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert gets everyone right in the feels

Attending the concert of your favorite singer is always going to be memorable, but getting to witness a surprise performance by another icon takes it to a new level! Olivia Rodrigo is currently performing as part of her Guts Tour, and during her stop in Inglewood, California, she brought Chappell Roan onstage to join her for a duet of “Hot to Go!”

Recommended Videos

Rodrigo introduced Chappell by saying, “I’ve known this next artist for about four years now, and a few years ago, she actually opened for me.” At this point, fans realized who it was and began screaming. Rodrigo had high praise for her fellow musician, saying, “I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time.”

For those of us who were not there, we got to experience it from the comfort of our homes thanks to TikTok user beckymaelee, who shared a clip (although she admitted in the caption that she didn’t see much of the performance as she was in literal tears). “Full version from my bf’s pov while I was bawling my eyes out AND dancing my heart out I love you @Olivia Rodrigo & @chappell roan oh my god. Going to cry now,” the caption reads.

Fans react to the sheer awesomeness of Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan’s performance

Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo taught fans a dance, and they delivered an impressive vocal performance, which is why it is not surprising at all that the clip has attracted so much attention. “A OLIVIA RODRIGO CONCERT ANDD A FREE CHAPPELL ROAN ONE???” a comment reads, to which TikTok user beckymaelee replied, “The best buy-one-get-one-free I’ll ever receive in my life if I do say so myself” — and we do not disagree!

Other reactions include “SO THATS WHY OLIVIA WAS SOUND CHECKING HTG COUPLE DAYS AGO,” “they look like monster high dolls,” and “So happy to see people react like this to chappell.” It is true, the reactions to Chappell are absolutely deserved because she is a true musician who has proven her talent.

Do we all feel a tad jealous for missing out on this moment? Sure! “u r a savior for posting the whole thing bc im having so much fomo,” a fan reacted.

The energy, the vocals, the dancing: there is nothing that we do not love about this performance!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy