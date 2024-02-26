Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour setlist, explained

Three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo is coming to a city near you, as part of the ongoing tour for her sophomore album, Guts, which topped the charts in fourteen countries globally in September.
Rodrigo’s second international tour began in Palm Springs, California, on February 23rd, and the actress-turned-pop superstar will be touring Europe and other North American territories until August 17th. Latin American and Asian legs of the world tour are expected to be added at a later date, but these dates are yet to be announced.
If you have — or are looking to buy — tickets to spill your guts with Olivia this year, or you want to make a playlist based on the “vampire” singer’s greatest hits, here’s an ordered compilation of songs you can expect her to sing ahead of your gig, and how they will be performed.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour setlist
Listed below is a setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour concerts, based on setlists from her initial tour dates. This setlist may change at a later date, based on significant, permanent change-ups to setlists used at future concerts.
Introductory video
- bad idea right?
- ballad of a homeschooled girl
- vampire
- traitor
- drivers license (piano)
- teenage dream (piano)
- pretty isn’t pretty
- love is embarrassing
- making the bed (Olivia performs on stage lift platform)
- logical (Olivia sits on moon platform that travels above crowd)
- enough for you
- lacy (Olivia performs on on-stage platform)
- jealousy, jealousy (Olivia performs near fan barricades)
- happier (acoustic)
- favorite crime (acoustic)
- deja vu
- the grudge
Interlude
- brutal
- obsessed (bonus track from deluxe vinyls of Guts, performed on electric guitar)
- all-american bitch
- good 4 u
Encore
- get him back! (finale and confetti)
Setlists are subject to change depending on individual dates, but from previous performances on the Guts Tour, the above is the expected setlist based on averages. International tour dates are more likely to have a more varied setlist.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour Supporting Acts
Listed below are the announced opening acts for the Guts Tour in 2024, with their first and last tour dates supporting Olivia Rodrigo.
- Chappell Roan – February 23rd (Palm Springs, CA) – April 2nd (Boston, MA)
- The Breeders – April 5th (New York, NY) – April 9th (New York, NY)
- Remi Wolf – April 30th (Dublin, Ireland) – June 22nd (Lisbon, Portugal)
- PinkPantheress – July 19th (Philadelphia, PA) – August 17th (Los Angeles, CA)
As is the case with the setlist, supporting acts are subject to change, depending on external circumstances.