Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour setlist, explained

Checking the setlist before you go is a good idea, right?

Three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo is coming to a city near you, as part of the ongoing tour for her sophomore album, Guts, which topped the charts in fourteen countries globally in September.

Rodrigo’s second international tour began in Palm Springs, California, on February 23rd, and the actress-turned-pop superstar will be touring Europe and other North American territories until August 17th. Latin American and Asian legs of the world tour are expected to be added at a later date, but these dates are yet to be announced.

If you have — or are looking to buy — tickets to spill your guts with Olivia this year, or you want to make a playlist based on the “vampire” singer’s greatest hits, here’s an ordered compilation of songs you can expect her to sing ahead of your gig, and how they will be performed.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour setlist

Listed below is a setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour concerts, based on setlists from her initial tour dates. This setlist may change at a later date, based on significant, permanent change-ups to setlists used at future concerts.

Introductory video

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license (piano)

teenage dream (piano)

pretty isn’t pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed (Olivia performs on stage lift platform)

logical (Olivia sits on moon platform that travels above crowd)

enough for you

lacy (Olivia performs on on-stage platform)

jealousy, jealousy (Olivia performs near fan barricades)

happier (acoustic)

favorite crime (acoustic)

deja vu

the grudge

Interlude

brutal

obsessed (bonus track from deluxe vinyls of Guts, performed on electric guitar)

all-american bitch

good 4 u

Encore

get him back! (finale and confetti)

Setlists are subject to change depending on individual dates, but from previous performances on the Guts Tour, the above is the expected setlist based on averages. International tour dates are more likely to have a more varied setlist.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour Supporting Acts

Listed below are the announced opening acts for the Guts Tour in 2024, with their first and last tour dates supporting Olivia Rodrigo.

Chappell Roan – February 23rd (Palm Springs, CA) – April 2nd (Boston, MA)

The Breeders – April 5th (New York, NY) – April 9th (New York, NY)

Remi Wolf – April 30th (Dublin, Ireland) – June 22nd (Lisbon, Portugal)

PinkPantheress – July 19th (Philadelphia, PA) – August 17th (Los Angeles, CA)

As is the case with the setlist, supporting acts are subject to change, depending on external circumstances.