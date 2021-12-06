Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil

British actor Charlie Cox will return as the blind ninja superhero Daredevil, according to comments from Marvel president Kevin Feige.

The Marvel president, who has been the lead producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2007, confirmed to CinemaBlend that Cox would reappear in any instances or cameos where Daredevil would feature. “ “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said.

“Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Image: Netflix / Marvel

Daredevil made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during his solo 2015 Netflix show, which follows Matt Murdock in both his life as a lawyer and as the vigilante known as Daredevil. The series, and character, remain a favourite for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

It’s believed Matt Murdock will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, defending Peter Parker in court over the murder of Quentin Beck / Mysterio. Whether or not he will suit up as Daredevil, though, remains to be seen.