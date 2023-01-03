Chris Pratt reveals he has a mustache now, and you can guess how everyone reacted

Hey! It’s-a me! Chris Pratt’s Mustache-io! The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt tweeted out his seasonal good wishes for a happy coming year on New Year’s Day and included a snap of his wife, Katherine, and some seemingly brand-new foliage on his upper lip. And yes, the Mario fans were not holding back on their opinions.

New year, new stache, same us. Wishing all of you a healthy, happy, and blessed #NewYear! pic.twitter.com/F0yLnFFvPd — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 2, 2023

The Star-Lord actor posed on what appeared to be an outdoor bar patio side-by-side with his wife, self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger, sporting a new set of lip whiskers — which didn’t really bear that much resemblance to the Mario of Nintendo fame that Pratt will be voicing in the upcoming film. The new ‘stache looked more like Pratt was getting ready to film a new western. Or perhaps it’s the look he’ll be sporting in the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State, slated to come out next year.

You’re rocking that stache, just like Mario. Whoo-Hoo! pic.twitter.com/stmTxOzrEt — Tyler (@tyler_cfb91) January 3, 2023

Whatever the reason for his new lip warmer, Fans were quick to point out that Pratt and Mario now had (at least) a mustache in common. Pratt’s casting as the omnipresent plumber protagonist of the long-running video game franchise has drawn a lot of ire from fans, many of whom find little resemblance between Pratt’s own persona and that of Mario himself.

Starting the year off with a lot of Stache points is always a great idea! pic.twitter.com/LJ4ChbTObd — Reino do Cogumelo (@reinodocogumelo) January 2, 2023

Growing a mustache won’t make you a better Mario. You’re still the worst voice in the movie — Connor Breen (@MadHatterBoy) January 3, 2023

Despite the contention around Pratt’s casting, however, fan reaction seemed evenly split between Pratt supporters giving their thumbs up and hardcore haters who weren’t granting the Guardian of the Galaxy any slack. A significant amount of Pratt supporters who weren’t wearing their Mario fandom on their sleeves also seemed to like the new look, with many seeing a resemblance between the newly-mustachioed Pratt and ex-Batman Christian Bale.

I can’t be the only one who sees the similarities!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VndPBbwv2x — Padawan Of Christ (@PadawanOfChrist) January 2, 2023

However, it may have nothing to do with Mario whatsoever. Maybe Pratt is just taking a strong “method” style approach to his next voiceover role: Garfield.