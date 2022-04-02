Tony Rock blasted Will Smith for slapping his brother Chris Rock at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. In video footage posted by The Shade Room, the younger Rock pulls no punches about the incident. The comedian paced across the stage and was visibly upset as he called out Smith for his actions before a live audience:

You gonna hit my motherfucking brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?

The younger Rock is referring to the couples’ reaction to a joke his older brother Chris made, teasing Jada Pinkett Smith about her shaved head (in part a result of her alopecia) – “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2. Can’t wait to see it!”. You can see the incident here in our previous reporting.

Tony Rock challenged Smith over his actions at the Oscars, speaking directly to the Academy Award winner, he said:

if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for shit but these motherfucking hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, [expletive]. Every time you see me do a show, pop!

Earlier this week, Tony Rock responded to a tweet asking whether he approved of Smith’s apology to his brother and to which he responded, “No.”

Yesterday Will Smith resigned from his membership in The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so perhaps that will help this whole saga come to a close, but only time will tell.