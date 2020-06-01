Star Wars Comic Reveals How Boba Fett Survived The Sarlacc

Despite his limited screen time, Boba Fett remains one of the most popular characters in Star Wars. His ignominious death in Return of the Jedi has led to several unofficial tales depicting his ultimate survival, but one of these is almost as humiliating as his demise would have been.

Tag and Brink are a pair of Rebel fighters who appear in a few self-titled comedic Star Wars comics in the Infinities, stories non-canonical even within the continuities now dubbed Legends. Cast as the saga’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, they are clueless idiots present for and commenting on major events of the saga without being an active part of them, along with inconsequentially encountering the series’ every significant character.

They encounter Boba Fett on Tatooine, who decides to extract vengeance for the previous indignity of their stealing his ship’s fuel after accidentally knocking him out in a brief firefight. The bounty hunter subdues them, ties them to a pole and kicks them into the Sarlacc Pit, only for them to again survive through luck, the pole becoming lodged in the great beast’s throat and so is unable to swallow them. A few days later when Boba meets a similar fate, the pair are able to grab his dislodged jetpack and with it all three escape. In exchange for not killing them, Boba extracts a promise from them to inform anyone who asks that he was elsewhere at the time of his supposed death, and that “Boba Fett does not scream like a girl and was in no way thwarted by a blind guy swinging a stick.”

Other tales of Boba Fett’s survival include a short story in anthology Tales From Jabba’s Palace, where he escapes by bowing a hole in the sarlacc’s side with concussion grenades, while in the comic series Dark Empire he inexplicably returns, responding to Han’s declaration of disbelief with an assertion that “The sarlacc found me somewhat indigestible,” suggesting his armor protected him. George Lucas himself once stated he believed Boba could have survived his apparent death, though didn’t give any specifics.

In the official timeline of Star Wars Boba Fett is currently still dead, though his apparent upcoming appearance in The Mandalorian may make his survival permanent. Whatever explanation the writers use to bring him back, it’s unlikely to involve him having been accidentally rescued by a pair of gormless morons who barely had the competence to save themselves.