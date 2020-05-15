Awesome Star Wars Fan Art Shows Us How Boba Fett Might’ve Escaped The Sarlacc Pit

As C-3PO explained in Return of the Jedi, if you’re swallowed by the Sarlacc Pit, “you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you’re slowly digested over a thousand years.” Well, that might be the case for any normal bozo tossed in there, but not the galaxy’s coolest bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

I say ‘cool,’ but let’s face it, it’s kinda embarrassing that Boba ended up in there because a blind man accidentally hit his jetpack with a stick, sending him flailing through the air, bouncing off a skiff and tumbling head over heels into the Sarlacc’s sandy maw. But Fett hasn’t let a little thing like being eaten stop him.

We now know that he’s set to make an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 (and that he secretly showed up in the first season), meaning that at some point over the years, he escaped the Sarlacc. And now, artist BritEdit has posted a piece of fan art that imagines how Fett might have fought his way out, showing us a justifiably angry Fett pulling out a knife and stabbing his way to freedom

Of course, in the old Legends continuity, Fett also escaped the Pit of Carkoon. In the 1996 story A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett, it was explained that the victims of the Sarlacc are placed in telepathic contact with one another to share their pain. Though immobilized by the creature as his armor is digested, Fett gradually realizes that he can telepathically influence the Sarlacc through its victims. Summoning all his will, he forces the Sarlacc to contract its muscles around his jetpack, causing an explosion that frees him from his fleshy prison. Boba Fett then pulls out some concussion grenades and blows a hole in the Sarlacc, emerging injured, sticky, half-digested, but still very much alive.

I imagine that The Mandalorian will explain some version of this. Let’s hope we get to see it on screen rather than just hear about it, too, as I’ve always been grimly curious what it’s like inside the Sarlacc.