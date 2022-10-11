The MCU constantly pulls in new characters from the comics to get the on-screen adaption treatment. To fill these roles you need the right actor, and so far Marvel has done a fantastic job when it comes to casting, takings risks that pay off big time (Robert Downey Jr.), or casting a complete unknown (Iman Vellani). One actor they have approached proved she was superhero ready at the age of 12, but does she even want to take up the mantle again?

Chloë Grace Moretz crashed onto the scene in the comedy superhero film Kick-Ass back in 2010. Despite her young age, she wowed audiences with her grit, fighting skills, and amazing acting whilst also shocking us with her profane potty mouth. She took the sweet little girl trope and flipped it completely on its head. So, it would make total sense that Marvel would want her, right?

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com the actress confirmed that she has had chats with Marvel execs, saying, “Yeah, we’ve talked a little bit about it.” Though, having played the superhero once already, Moretz would be looking for a new challenge should she decide to enter the superhero game once more.

“I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that’d be really fun, too, but I think it’s just all about finding the one that really matches what you’re wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it’d be really fun if it was the right role and the right project.”

Moretz is an interesting actor, taking on unique and sometimes disturbing roles such as Let Me In, an American take on the Swedish vampire horror Let the Right One In, and the 2013 remake of the terrifying Carrie. It would seem that she enjoys exploring the “darker side” often, and playing a villain would allow her to access that.

It would seem she’s willing to be flexible though, as in an interview last year for Capital FM, the actress said, “I’ve always had this want to play a villain, but I think people might peg me more as a superhero,” adding, “I would enjoy to be, of course, in the Marvel Universe, in any way, shape, or form.”

Moretz’s most recent project, The Peripheral, a sci-fi television drama created by the same people behind Westworld, will land on Amazon Prime on Oct. 21 with episodes becoming available every Friday until Dec. 9.