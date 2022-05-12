The cryptocurrency market, overall, had a loss of $200 billion as of Thursday.

Following widespread crashes of various cryptocurrencies, critics on Twitter are taking the opportunity to troll actor Matt Damon for being one of the many celebrities in recent years to do an advertisement for the blockchain-centered technology.

While Damon isn’t the only celebrity shilling crypto, many people are not-so-fondly remembering his particularly cringey-in-retrospect ad that premiered last year for Crypto.com, called Fortune Favours the Brave. The one-minute ad, which had an impressively high production value, had quite the call to action for viewers and premiered on Oct. 28, playing on everything from TV screens to movie theaters.

The website enables users to buy various kinds of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. However, there’s been some bad publicity surrounding the digital form of currency lately, as the cryptocurrency market, overall, saw a loss of more than $200 billion as of Thursday, CNBC reports.

People on social media were quick to point out how seemingly poorly the ad has aged, with its comparison of investing in crypto as analogous to inventing aircraft.

Fond memories of Matt Damon comparing investing in crypto to inventing airplanes and landing on the moon. #Cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/qzpUY9NGp4 — David Kuhne (@D_Khunne) May 11, 2022

Another Twitter user fondly recalled how seemingly aggressive the ad was when all you wanted to do was escape to a movie for a couple of hours.

HEY REMEMBER WHEN YOU WENT TO THE MOVIES AND MATT DAMON SAID IF YOU DIDN'T BUY CRYPTO YOU WERE A PUSSY — The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) May 12, 2022

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier even went so far as to characterize crypto-backed non-fungible tokens as “the latest failed trend,” along with the buzzy “metaverse” companies keep blathering on about.

It took less than a year for NFTs and the metaverse to go from the future of the internet to the latest failed trend. Billions and billions of dollars going *poof*. Just three months ago Matt Damon was in a Super Bowl commercial promising that crypto would lead to riches pic.twitter.com/ZbN2Yfkwz4 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022

Professor and author Dr. Steven W. Thrasher was also vocal on social media about his criticism of both Matt Damon and Larry David, the latter of whom also starred in a Super Bowl ad for crypto. In his opinion, the actors may have “conned” poor and desperate people out of their money.

I feel bad for genuinely poor, desperate people starved by poverty then conned by Matt Damon and Larry David. But otherwise I am happy to see Bitcoin crash and burn before I had to hear more about it, and I hope every pyramid thief who reeled in poor ppl rots in their shame. — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) May 12, 2022

Another writer, Jon Schwarz, pointed out just how much money someone would’ve lost if they invested at the time the ad first dropped, compared to today. Assuming the calculation is correct, that would leave a person with about half of what they started out with

If you bought $1000 of a bitcoin ETF when Matt Damon's "Fortune Favors the Brave!" crypto ad premiered on October 28 last year, you would now have $554. pic.twitter.com/qgeVmGYZw7 — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) May 9, 2022

Investigative reporter Ken Klippenstein also found the juxtaposition of celebrities like Damon hawking crypto, despite undoubtedly experiencing a massive wealth spike during the pandemic, jarring.

Thinking about the obscene amounts of money celebs like Matt Damon must’ve made during the pandemic — one of the largest upward transfers of wealth in decades — and how they still chose to hawk crypto — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 11, 2022

On the other hand, not everyone was so on board to lay the blame solely on Matt Damon. After all, the actor once starred in a film about buying a Zoo, so maybe taking financial advice from him was never a guarantee.

just buying one more zoo and then I’ll stop taking my financial advice from Matt Damon — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 12, 2022

“Maybe do a little research and don’t listen to Matt Damon telling you to invest in crypto,” one Twitter user wrote.

Not sure why everyone's mad at Matt Damon. If a crypto company offered you a few million to hawk their product like you wouldn't take it lol. Maybe do a little research and don't listen to Matt Damon telling you to invest in crypto. pic.twitter.com/LMybM9XmRy — Mike Shulman (@MikeRunsMiles) May 12, 2022

If you're ACTUALLY mad at Matt Damon…

take this opportunity to re-evaluate your criteria for making life decisions. — Citizen B (@Citizen__B) May 12, 2022

if you confused Matt Damon for a financial genius that might be a little bit on you tho — Chris Cocca (@thatChrisCocca) May 12, 2022

Another celebrity who is seemingly on the opposite end of this debacle is Gotham star Ben McKenzie, who has been a very vocal critic of cryptocurrencies and has been sounding the alarm bell on the risks they present for quite some time now.

“I kept telling you to listen to Ben McKenzie and not Matt Damon,” one Twitter user wrote.

I kept telling you to listen to Ben McKenzie and not Matt Damon. Ben has a degree in economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. Matt Damon doesn't have a college degree. #cryptocurrency #Cryptocrash https://t.co/iWBufTnidT — Laura Topliffe (@TheTopLife) May 12, 2022

McKenzie himself has even commented on the crash, saying, “This is why I’m angry.”

This is why I’m angry https://t.co/JZPF8EcryB — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) May 12, 2022

Crypto investors’ palms began sweating Wednesday when a so-called stablecoin, Terra, dropped in value by more than 99 percent, Independent reports. The crash pushed another so-called stablecoin, Tether, to drop in value to as low as just 95 cents. In addition, crypto’s biggest currency, Bitcoin, hit its lowest point since July 2021 and may be on the cusp of dropping off even further, some analysts say. Ethereum, the second-biggest digital currency, dramatically dropped in value, as well.