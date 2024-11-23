‘Cutest little cloud of goodness’: Ariana Grande transforms into a cloud in one of the most gorgeous white mini dresses

Can we take a moment to celebrate the incredible press tour Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have had? The way they have promoted their upcoming musical film, Wicked, has generated so much excitement, and they have proven themselves to be talented actresses and absolute fashion goddesses! These superstars have given us plenty of sartorial statements and fashion moments to comment on. Still, Grande’s recent transformation into a cute little cloud with her white minidress is undeniably one of the highlights.

The singer posted several photos on Instagram of herself wearing a voluminous mini-dress with embossed detailing. We love the short sleeves, the way the dress fits Grande’s slim frame, and how she kept her accessories to a minimum. She opted for white shoes to complete the look, and the heel is quite spectacular (it creates an edgy finish to a look that otherwise has a distinctly retro fashion vibe). So as not to distract from her outfit, the entertainer wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and stunned with her signature eyeliner.

Grande tagged the designer responsible for her outfit, Loewe, and its creative director, Jonathan Anderson — who approved of the look and responded by writing, “Loveeeee so so so so much.”

Feast your eyes on Ariana Grande’s chic mini dress

Grande chose not to share her thoughts in the caption, but that’s OK because fans have flooded the post’s comment section with their reactions. Comments include “Truly adorable,” “the cutest little cloud of goodness,” and “This is so good.” There was also a remark about the Wicked press tour which caught our eye. “Honestly art school classes will be taught about the cultural and artistic significance of the elphaba/glinda wicked press tour,” a fan shared — and we must agree!

To channel her character, Glinda, Ariana Grande has opted for cute and feminine designs, and fans have noticed that she has undergone a style transformation since taking on the role. “Pink was never really a part of my life until I started collecting a lot of pink pieces during the audition process three years ago,” she told Vogue.

Her fashion evolution has been about so much more than wearing pink. “My pop persona is such a characterized version on its own. Beauty really helped me deconstruct that person and find Glinda,” Grande shared. This led her to a change in her hair color as she opted for a lighter shade; she also dyed her eyebrows, and, yes, we have to acknowledge the gorgeous shades of pink that she has been wearing. “I just wanted to live in the DNA and mindset of the character,” she confessed. “Now I love the color pink, and it feels like part of me. I think it’s something I’ll be forever intertwined with in a very special way.”

What makes Grande’s outfit choices even more exciting is how Cynthia Erivo’s have contrasted with them. Grande picks classic silhouettes, while Erivo opts for something daring and futuristic. The “Side to Side” singer chooses pinks, and Erivo opts for dark, moody hues. The differences between their styles has created excitement every single time they attend an event, and we are constantly left wanting more. If there is ever a lesson to be learned in method dressing, it comes from these two stars!

