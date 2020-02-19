DC Comics Is Officially Calling It Quits With Supergirl This May

Everything that has a beginning must have an end, and it seems that DC Comics will finish off their current volume of Supergirl sooner rather than later. That’s right, folks, the final issue of Kara Zor-El’s run will hit newsstands and digital outlets this May.

Supergirl has been very busy lately on the small screen. She just got through saving the day in the epic crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and right now, fans are eagerly awaiting the 100th installment of her own series, which is currently in its fifth season. So, while Melissa Benoist’s version of the character shows little signs of slowing down, her comic book counterpart seems to be on her way out this summer.

The sad news was unveiled in DC’s May 2020 solicitations, which revealed some shocking revelations about the Kryptonian hero. According to the description of the final issue, Supergirl is considered to be a significant threat by the United States Government and in order to prove she’s a hero, she must stop what’s referred to as a “superstorm.” Even though she’s proven time and time again that she’s here to protect the people of Earth, she still needs to do so one last time.

Here’s the synopsis of the final issue:

Deemed a threat by the U.S. military, Supergirl is now a wanted villain! General Corvid has come for our hero—and she won’t give up until Kara’s gone for good. Meanwhile, the superstorm rages stronger than ever, while hundreds remain helpless against it. Can Supergirl prove that she’s the hero the people once believed her to be? Or will she let everyone down—including herself? Find out in the pulse-pounding series conclusion!

For those wondering why her journey is coming to an end, there’s no official reasoning for the cancellation. But despite a big screen movie in the works and the success of the long-running TV series, this particular comic run of the famed DC superheroine is unfortunately winding down now.

Perhaps it’s low sales to blame, or maybe another narrative is in the works? Whatever the case may be, fans can pick up Supergirl #42 on May 27th. And while they wait for the final chapter of Kara Zor-El’s comic book endeavors, they can still enjoy new episodes of the fifth season of Supergirl, which is currently airing on The CW.