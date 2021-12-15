Delilah Belle Hamlin calls out parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin on TikTok

The eldest daughter of famous soap opera actress Lisa Rinna and daytime television actor Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle Hamlin, is making headlines again. This time, the 23-year-old model has raised more than a few eyebrows for a since-deleted TikTok that seemingly lays the blame for her mental health problems on her celebrity parents.

Posted earlier this week, the video set to “Jingle Bell Rock” shows Hamlin silently looking down at the camera beneath the text: “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.”

Both Delilah Hamlin and her sister Amelia Gray Hamlin have been open about ongoing mental health issues. The elder sister recently shared with her followers the details of her past year of regular panic attacks and problems getting psychiatric treatment to the extent of asking followers for advice in live streams.

According to the model, she was overprescribed Xanax (alprazolam), a benzodiazepine commonly used to treat panic disorder, becoming dependent on the medication. Hamlin says she was also overprescribed propranolol, a beta-blocker commonly used to treat high blood pressure and performance anxiety. She described in the live stream a recent health scare as an “overdose” when she “ended up in the hospital” after taking a Benadryl on the medication. The interaction is Hamlin’s attribution and not necessarily medically accurate.

Another recent TikTok on Hamlin’s profile seemingly pokes fun at her mental health issues and the headlines surrounding it. Hamlin, laying on her bed, lip-syncs popular audio, saying: “I’m so sorry that I’ve been acting weird for the past several months, I’ve been struggling mentally.”

Neither Lisa Rinna nor Harry Hamlin have spoken about their daughter since the video went viral.