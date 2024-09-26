Did Jeremy Allen White do Rosalía dirty? His shocking kiss with a ‘Bear’ costar, explained

You know what they say: the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. That applies even on television, because Jeremy Allen White’s role as chef Carmy on The Bear has made millions of fans fall in love with him. His skills have impressed not just the entire world, but also his co-star —much to the detriment of his girlfriend, Rosalía. Or is she still his girlfriend, after all?

And which costar was he kissing? Although a part of The Bear fandom loves Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri’s characters Carmy and Sydney together, in real life, the actor is going for the same choice as his character — Molly Gordon, who plays Claire.

The two co-stars sparked dating rumors as they were spotted kissing, which came as a major shock to everyone. Paparazzi caught the two hanging out in Los Angeles, and, at one point, Gordon wrapped her arms around Jeremy’s neck, and the chef kissed her. According to TMZ, there were no production company cameras around, which means this wasn’t shot for a scene for the upcoming season 4 of The Bear. Instead, it looks like Carmy’s realization that he’s madly in love with Claire transcended the small screen, as it often does, and Allen White has realized he has feelings for Gordon, too. Obviously, fans were shocked, and many had no idea what was going on.

The actor’s personal life has been affected by his stardom, as well, following his success for The Bear. He was married to actress Addison Timlin between 2019 and 2023, with whom he shares two daughters, born in October 2018 and December 2020. Since late 2023, the Shameless actor has been dating Spanish singer Rosalía, but it looks like that’s over. However, Jeremy and Molly’s kiss happened on a special occasion: the two were photographed together on Sept. 25, Rosalía’s birthday.

So far, there has been no confirmation of Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon’s relationship — or fling — but he appears to confirm that his relationship with Rosalía is officially over.

The two haven’t been spotted together since July this year, and Rosalía just celebrated her birthday in Paris with a star-studded party. The actor didn’t attend the event, but a plethora of high-profile models and other celebrities were there. Gigi Hadid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jordyn Woods, Bad Gyal, Willow Smith, and more helped her celebrate her birthday. The fact that Paris Fashion Week is currently going on also helped her curate this star-studded guest list.

Neither Allen White nor Rosalía publicly addressed their relationship, and, since they were last been spotted together in July, the breakup might’ve happened a while ago. However, the timing is a bit shady, because who other than Carmy would make a bigger mess of a normal situation? The Bear is certainly teaching Allen White more than cooking, as per his recent fraternization with his co-star Molly Gordon. Low-key, I’m here for it, though, as long as it leads to Carmy and Claire getting back together.

