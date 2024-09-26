Are Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White dating?

We’ve never heard as much about Jeremy Allen White in the last decade as we have in the past year or so. Sure, part of the buzz is because he’s starring in one of today’s most popular shows, but much of the attention stems from his love life — and his underwear photoshoots. The latter is just a bonus, but you get the idea.

For nearly 11 years, there was almost complete silence regarding White’s personal life — granted, this was before his breakout role in The Bear, but still. Then, we learned that he not only has two kids but was also going through a divorce (yes, he was married!). Soon after, he and Rosalía were spotted together, with plenty of love and plenty of smoke. And now, rumor has it he’s found love again with a co-star.

Who is Jeremy Allen White dating?

It seems the Shameless actor has already moved on from Spanish waters, and he seems to be now dating his co-star, Molly Gordon, whom you might know as Claire from The Bear. In photos, shared by TMZ, White and Gordon appear to be sharing a brief kiss and hug on September 25 — coincidentally, Rosalía’s birthday. Talk about messy.

While there’s no official confirmation that White is dating his on-screen girlfriend, the images certainly suggest that his relationship with Rosalía ended sometime this year. Their first sighting as a couple was in October 2023, shortly after Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro called off their engagement and White finalized his divorce from Addison Timlin. White and Rosalía seemed inseparable for months — until July, when they were last photographed together.

The timing of White and Gordon’s public display of affection couldn’t have been more funny. Rosalía, who just turned 32, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash in Paris, attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner. Fans quickly noticed that Jeremy was not among the famous faces in the City of Lights, which just so happened to be the same day he was seen with Gordon.

If White and Gordon are indeed a new couple, they likely first met during the filming of The Bear season 2 in 2022. Gordon was cast as Claire, a longtime friend of Carmy (played by White), whose relationship with the chef quickly blossoms into some flirting. Earlier this month, White celebrated his second Emmy Award for his role on The Bear, and it seems the show might have given him more than just a few accolades.

