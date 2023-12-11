Is Jeremy Allen White married? The ‘The Bear’ star’s relationship history, explained

Jeremy Allen White has been on an upward trajectory for years, but it was The Bear that finally earned him his moment in the sun.

Don’t get me wrong, White has been a popular figure for more than a decade now, but it wasn’t until he was cinching Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards that he became a household name. Now, even if you haven’t seen The Bear or Shameless, you’re familiar with White’s face, and likely his career.

White didn’t necessarily get his start in Shameless, but that was most assuredly the show that made him a star. Ahead of his 2011 debut in the dramedy series, White was largely appearing in single episodes of Law & Order and occasionally cropping up, typically in background roles, in minor films. Then he was cast as Lip Gallagher in Showtime’s award-winning series, and became a star to watch.

All that watching paid off when he earned the leading role in The Bear, which quickly became a crowd favorite after debuting on Hulu in 2022. The series is only two seasons in and already dominating awards ceremonies, and White’s performance is a big part of that. With his career taking off, many of White’s fans assume the 32-year-old has little time for anything else, including dating. His personal life has definitely taken a hit since The Bear started airing, but its down to White to determine if the trade-off is worth it.

Does Jeremy Allen White have a wife?

White is still in his early 30s, and he’s been acting since he was just a teen, so its little surprise that his romantic life has taken a backseat. The 32-year-old has been focused on his career for years, launching from project to project, but he did manage to find time for love somewhere in there.

White married Addison Timlin, an actress best known for her work on Californication and The Town That Dreaded Sundown, back in 2019. They’d already been together for several years by the time they tied the knot, having welcomed their first daughter into the family a year earlier, in October 2018. Their second daughter was born during the pandemic, in December of 2020, and the family seemed perfectly content for several years.

Issues started to arise a few years into the couple’s marriage, unfortunately, and in May of 2023 Timlin filed for divorce. The pair are officially split, these days, leaving White single and free to mingle. Which it seems he’s officially ready to do, if rumors about his current relationship status are to be believed.

Jeremy Allen White’s dating history

White didn’t date much — at least publicly — ahead of his 2019 marriage to Timlin. He was linked up to a few famous faces, including Shameless costar Emma Greenwell, but Timlin was his first long-term relationship. Following its conclusion, White enjoyed a brief fling with Ashley Moore before hot and heavy rumors about a pairing with Spanish musician Rosalía started popping off.

White was spotted on what, to outsiders, very much appeared to be a date with Rosalía in October of 2023, delighting his fans. The 31-year-old singer and songwriter is already considered among the most popular and influential Spanish singers of all time, after collecting a range of awards — including two Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards — and earning Billboard’s Rising Star Award back in 2019.

White and Rosalía are a perfect match, and — despite the still-early stages of their relationship — already hugely popular among fans. There’s still no telling what the future holds for the popular pair, but its safe to say that White’s fans approve of his latest match up.