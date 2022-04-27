Disney Hands Out 3D Glasses For Rumored Cinemacon ‘Avatar 2’ Peek

The distribution of the glasses is a major sign that an ‘Avatar 2’ first look will be seen by CinemaCon attendees later today.

In a lead up to one of the most anticipated previews in decades, Disney is handing out 3D glasses to viewers at this years CinemaCon, practically guaranteeing that attendees will be getting a first look at James Cameron’s long awaited Avatar sequel.

Globe and Mail arts editor Barry Hertz spread the news in a Twitter dispatch from the con.

There are 3D glasses for everyone at this morning’s Disney #CinemaCon presentation, meaning James Cameron had not yet pioneered glasses-free 3D. They’re also playing the INDIANA JONES score, but I wouldn’t read much into that … or maybe I should! Or maybe I’m delirious! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/QOWLXiOC7C — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 27, 2022

Hertz noted that theater-goers had been issued the glasses with a cheeky observation that this means director Cameron had not yet perfected glasses-free 3D technology. While 3D has fallen out of vogue recently, with major tentpole genre movies having more or less abandoned the tech in recent years, Cameron’s original Avatar pioneered new 3D and made it a standard for most genre releases in the years following his 3D epic.

