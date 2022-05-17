Fans have been anxiously awaiting any news or first looks at the highly anticipated sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, Disenchanted. It was announced to be released straight to the Disney Plus streaming platform with almost all of the original cast returning. Today, fans got lucky when Disney Plus posted, via its official Instagram account, the first screenshot from the film featuring Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams reprising her role as Princess Giselle. The costumes are stunning and both women look incredibly fantastic! If the picture is any inkling as to what we’ll be getting in the feature length film, then Disenchanted is sure to be a great time.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming sequel; it has a Thanksgiving release date exclusively on Disney Plus, meaning it’ll be a straight-to-streaming release. We also know the cast, including new and returning faces such as Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden alongside Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph as the new villainess, Malvina. The plot is said to pick up ten years after the original Enchanted and follows Giselle as she realizes her “happily ever after” in New York with Robert may not be the happy ending she thought it was.

Enchanted is a fan favorite and a sequel has been requested for years, now it’s finally happening and we’re finally starting to see hints about it. The assumed next step would be a trailer sometime this summer considering the movie’s Thanksgiving Day release.