The Thirteenth And Tenth Doctors To Meet In 2020 With New Doctor Who Comic

The first issue of the Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Season 2 comic series will feature the return of old enemies and reunite the Doctor with one of her former selves.

After a year-long drought, Doctor Who fans can rejoice at the series finally returning to their television screens in January with an all-new season starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. We’re still years away from a potential crossover episode where Whittaker’s Doctor will get to interact with her former selves, but at least the new comic series by Titan Publishing Group will reunite her with David Tennant’s quirky Tenth Doctor in a story featuring the return of the Weeping Angels.

In fact, this tale takes place during the events of “Blink,” which was one of the most acclaimed episodes of the series’ modern run and introduced us to the menacing stone statues for the first time. The Tenth Doctor and his companion Martha Jones will assist Thirteen and her companions (Graham, Yaz, and Ryan) in a haunting quest to save the world from the threat of the quantum-locked statues that zap people back in time and feed off their energy.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor - Season 2 #1 Covers 1 of 6

This certainly is a surprise, but a welcome one nonetheless. Owing to the timey wimey nature of Doctor Who stories, it seems as if Thirteen and Ten will finally meet each other, and the ominous description of the first issue teases the following:

Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and Witchblade artist Roberta Ingranata return for a brand new story in the Thirteenth Doctor comic series. An epic adventure spinning off the new season starting in the new year, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. With her pals, Ryan, Yaz and Graham, the Doctor encounters a familiar foe, and it’ll take a familiar face to stop them!

The first issue will be out on January 8th, 2020, but if you’re not a fan of Doctor Who comics, be sure to check out the new trailer for season 12, which teases more adventures and the return of old monsters.