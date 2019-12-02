New Doctor Who Trailer Confirms Season 12 Premiere Date

Good news, Doctor Who fans: season 12 kicks off in less than a month’s time! The show sat out 2019, apart from a special back in January, so fans had been theorizing that the new run would likewise return on New Year’s Day. Now, this thrilling trailer confirms the news, along with offering up some fresh footage that teases the excitement and thrills to come.

As you’d expect, most of the scenes featured appear to come from the season premiere. Though it’s still untitled, we know that the episode will be huge in scope. In fact, it’s been described as one of the biggest stories the series has ever attempted. Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry will guest star in the outing, too.

Fry seems to be some kind of government figurehead who employs the TARDIS team to save the world, while Henry is a sharply-dressed villain, it seems. From the looks of things, the story will have a James Bond flavor to it as well.

This trailer sees Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor fixing her bow tie as and she and the rest of the gang – Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) – dress up smart for some event. The previous teaser made the Bond connection clear, by having the Time Lord introduce herself as “Doctor. The Doctor.”

What’s more, we get further hints at an exploration of the Doctor’s past. “You don’t know me,” the adventurer tells her friends, with shots of the Doc alone in a darkened TARDIS and her warning that “something’s coming” for her repeated from the last trailer. We’ve already speculated that this could be teeing up a story arc involving season 11’s Timeless Child, while Whittaker herself has promised that season 12 will dig deeper into the Doctor’s character.

So, get ready for action, drama and aliens when Doctor Who returns on January 1st. Personally, I can’t wait.