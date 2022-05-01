‘Doctor Strange 2’ soundtrack details could contain spoilers

Just when you thought you had the movie all figured out.

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiering in theaters this coming Friday, the official soundtrack for Marvel’s Phase Four film has fans carefully dissecting each track listing — and a few titles from the album certainly hint at a handful of potential spoilers.

As per Film Music Reporter, the glaring soundtrack is satisfyingly helmed by composer Danny Elfman (Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Avengers: Age of Ultron), and is expected to release on May 4, just two days before the film’s theatrical release. A few of the numbers hint at specific instances in the expanded multiverse — which a recent promo teases we’re not ready for — including “Strange Statue” for evil variants, and “Discovering America”, which likely teases America Chavez’s introduction.

Check out the full list below, and see if there are any spoilers or new information to be deduced.

1. Multiverse of Madness (2:37)

2. On the Run (2:17)

3. Strange Awakens (0:43)

4. The Apple Orchard (3:18)

5. Are You Happy (1:08)

6. Gargantos (2:50)

7. Journey with Wong (1:44)

8. Home? (4:08)

9. Strange Statue (1:43)

10. The Decision Is Made (1:14)

11. A Cup of Tea (3:58)

12. Discovering America (0:47)

13. Grab My Hand (1:14)

14. Battle Time (3:11)

15. Not a Monster (2:38)

16. Forbidden Ground (2:29)

17. Tribunal (2:13)

18. They’re Not Coming Back (1:00)

19. Stranger Things Will Happen (2:56)

20. Buying Time (3:39)

21. Book of Vishanti (2:45)

22. Looking for Strange (1:38)

23. Strange Talk (3:32)

24. Lethal Symphonies (1:48)

25. Getting Through (5:34)

26. Only Way (2:51)

27. Trust Your Power (2:54)

28. They’ll Be Loved (3:59)

29. Farewell (2:29)

30. An Interesting Question (3:13)

31. Main Titles (2:36)

32. An Unexpected Visitor (0:32)

The long-awaited musical accompaniment features hints towards several spoilery goodies — including the track titled “An Unexpected Visitor” after the film’s end credits, which alludes to an unexpected appearance from a surprise guest at the very ending of the movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is especially synonymous with mind-blowing post-credit scenes, and Doctor Strange 2 looks to follow a familiar path with a plethora of big surprises in store.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6.