The first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder may be busy capturing the attention of fans everywhere, but Marvel Studios have still opted to sneak a brand new promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online in an effort to capitalize on the cinematic universe once again being the top talking point in the pop culture sphere.

It still seems hard to believe that we’re only a couple of weeks away from Sam Raimi’s mind-melting and reality-warping superhero spectacular coming to theaters, because it’s been a very long and exceedingly difficult road for Multiverse of Madness to even get to this point.

However, the marketing machine is now firing on all cylinders, and it’s telling us that we’re not ready. As you can see below, the latest spot for the Doctor Strange sequel is effectively letting us know to buckle up, strap in, and dive headfirst into the craziest Marvel movie yet.

Nothing can prepare you for the Multiverse. 🌀



Get tickets now to experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/ObvUhaLbCO — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 18, 2022

'Doctor Strange 2' character posters reveal the whole gang 1 of 7

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

It’s shaping up to be a massive year for the MCU on both the big screen and Disney Plus, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being followed by Love and Thunder in July, before the eagerly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands in November.

Sure, it might be a touch on the sequel-heavy side, but the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure looks to be charting brave, bold, and incredibly exciting new territory for the long-running comic book franchise, and the ticket pre-sales indicate that a massive amount of supporters are going to be there on day one to check it out.