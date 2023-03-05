Does ‘Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village’ have a post-credits scene?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village.

Having achieved worldwide popularity with millions of fans, it’s no wonder that anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which is currently about to enter its third season, has inspired some movie projects as well. One of these, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, acted as a direct sequel to the show’s first season. However, others, such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sibling’s Bond, were simple recaps of the show, offered on the big screen.

The latest cinematic offering, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, lands somewhere in the middle, perhaps. It provides recaps of the final two episodes from Demon Slayer‘s second season, along with spoiling the first episode of the upcoming third season. To put it plainly, To the Swordsmith Village is a celebration of the show it hails from, not a stand-alone movie. That being said, it’s still a pleasant “movie” experience, notwithstanding its true identity as three Demon-Slayer episodes compiled together, albeit with stunning visual quality. Fans will enjoy watching their favorite characters and some kick-ass fight scenes showcased on a larger screen, as well as receiving the opportunity to get a generous glimpse of what Demon Slayer‘s next season has in store.

Is there a post-credits scene offered at the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village?

In spite of the upsides offered by the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village experience, some Demon-Slayer fans were left desiring more than it had afforded. For example, some complained that the show’s intros and end credits were kept in at the beginning and conclusion of each separate episode, lending a less-than-cinematic feel to the “movie” event, while others hoped to be rewarded with a post-credits scene that never materialized. Still, for many Demon-Slayer fans, To the Swordsmith Village will provide them with a fantastic chance to get ahead of the game on the show’s forthcoming season, while also simultaneously allowing them to see their favorite characters in action on the big screen.

To the Swordsmith Village was released in select U.S. theaters on March 3.