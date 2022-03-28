Does ‘I Am Groot’ merch hint at a summer release date?

About two years ago, Disney announced that a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff show called I Am Groot, based on everyone’s favorite sentient tree superhero, was on its way to Disney Plus.

There have been dribs and drabs of information since, including a poster, storyboards and a potential release year in 2022. We still don’t know any exact dates, but now we may have a clue.

Over on Amazon, there’s an I Am Groot mystery box with a release date of 2022. For the most part, Marvel releases new products tied to shows based on their perspective release dates. This could mean I Am Groot might hit TV screen between May and July, just in time for Summer.

The mystery merch comes courtesy of action figure company Funko – it’s a twice monthly Marvel Collector Corps subscription service. In the past, every box has shipped within a month of its accompanying property, except those for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Widow, both of which were delayed. In those cases, the boxes came out on the pre-delay release date.

James Gunn is executive producing the show. Gunn is the director responsible for the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and the upcoming third. On the DC side, he also shot the hit series Peacemaker, and the DCEU movie The Suicide Squad.

The show is going to be animated and not live action, Gunn revealed on Twitter back in December. It’s going to be a series of shorts and it’ll appear exclusively on Disney Plus.