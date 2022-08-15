Don Cheadle is teasing that an update may be coming for the Marvel show he is set to star in, Armor Wars.

Fans became concerned that perhaps Armor Wars was scrapped once the show was notably absent from Marvel’s slate of announcements for Phases Five and Six for movie and TV shows through 2025 that were announced during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

A Twitter user took their concern directly to Cheadle by asking the actor, “Any update on Armor Wars[?].”

Cheadle’s cryptic response was simply, “Funny you should ask …”

Funny you should ask … https://t.co/xMyqWUfPgO — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 15, 2022

Armor Wars is a Marvel Show on Disney Plus that is supposed to focus on Cheadle’s James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, from the Iron Man movies. While we didn’t get an official update for the show at Comic-Con, Disney has D23, its own convention occurring this fall, from September 9-11, during which a slate of additional Marvel announcements is expected to be made. At Comic-Con, Marvel revealed there were eight blank spaces in its Phase Six line-up, so it’s entirely possible Armor Wars will fill in one of those empty slots.

While many fans have previously expressed their dismay at the lack of Armor Wars announcements at Comic-Con, there have been murmurs about the show that should give them hope, even before Cheadle’s recent tease. For instance, an announcement for a cinema school conference appears to have inadvertently confirmed that the show had been under production.

At Penn Arts & Sciences Cinema & Media Studies, a number of presenters were lined up to give a talk at the Wolf Conference 2022 back in April. Among them, Marvel executive Jenna Berger was said to be working on “a new series starring Don Cheadle,” the website said.

There currently is no release date scheduled for Armor Wars, but we’ll be sure to update you on any information as soon as it becomes available.