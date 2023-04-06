Donald Trump gets a biting reality check from Stormy Daniels, who has had ‘sex with some way hotter people’

If Donald Trump was hoping that being ordered by the court to pay $122,000 in legal fees would break Stormy Daniels’ spirit, he couldn’t have been more wrong, which is saying a lot given that “wrong” is like his middle name. If anything, she has clapped back with even more savageness.

This was the only ruling in Trump’s favor — which his son Eric Trump did his best to promote, seemingly forgetting the 34 felony counts still pending against his father in the process. But one look at Daniels’ tell-all television interview with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via New York Post) proves that the former adult film star hasn’t been affected in the slightest by the decision. In fact, she tore Trump a new one by confessing that the big reason she took the money from him was because she was embarrassed by her sexual encounter, which “wasn’t a kiss and tell,” with Home Alone’s six-second cameo star.

“As a matter of fact, I took the money because I didn’t want anybody to know,” she said. She next dismantled constant claims stating that she pointed fingers at Trump only because she was hungry for fame.

“And if I was just trying to get attention… I’ve had sex with some way hotter people that are famous. I would have told one of those stories!”

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt.

But apparently, Daniels didn’t sit down for the interview with the intention of showing mercy, as when Morgan reminded her of one of her tweets where she had talked about seeing Trump naked and how “there’s no way he could be scarier with his clothes on,” she was quick to confirm that what she said is still “valid. And true. I stand by it.”

Morgan and Daniels’ chat also covered the anomaly of Trump claiming he never had sex with the latter and yet, his former lawyer Michael Cohen paid the former pornstar $130,000 before the 2016 elections. At this point, Daniels cryptically hinted that the hush money that Trump gave her wasn’t for their alleged affair, but something else.

This verbal downsizing is nothing new for Daniels, who has been blasting Trump supporters on Twitter on a regular basis — with lessons to students of “Trump University” on how to craft actual witty insults, or imparting wisdom on getting rid of evil forces. As for the over $600k in legal fees she has been asked to pay the ex-POTUS — $500k is from the 2018 defamation lawsuit that she filed against him but was dismissed — while she hasn’t addressed the new addition yet, she has established that she would rather go to jail than pay Trump a single penny.