Stormy Daniels teaches ‘gradute’ from the Trump University of Grammatical Gravestones a lesson in crafting witty insults

Ardent supporters of Donald Trump have hurled every possible insult in their arsenal at Stormy Daniels, whether it was making fun of her age or mocking her past as an adult film actress. But with the ex-president on his way to being arrested, trolls are now running out of demeaning things to say to her. So, what next? Well, one of them, in their desperation to find something, anything to make fun of Daniels, fixated on her way of spelling words. In their haste, they not only promptly forgot how Trump has a master’s degree in butchering words, but also confirmed they have been taking grammar lessons from his Truth Social posts.

After Daniels gave a scathing response to Marjorie Taylor Greene calling her “old and disgusting,” the Trump supporter in question posted what they probably thought was a clever insult.

“Didn’t you gradute from WHORE UNIVERSITY? Your spelling is kinna smelly.”

Well, if you have been following Daniels’ adventures of throwing the most notorious burns at her haters, you already know how she set this “gradute” straight as well and showed what a witty comeback actually looks like.

Yup. And it's ivy league compared to Trump University https://t.co/uiMmToQEEl — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 1, 2023

But while she refrained from tearing down this diligent student of Trump University for channeling the former president’s grasp on spelling and grammar usage, those in the comments didn’t afford the troll the same relief.

Anyone who’s going to complain about spelling while using ‘kinna’ has issues — Suzanne F (@suzanneyf) April 1, 2023

“gradute” is all you had to say. — BLUE RECKONING (@age_riot) April 2, 2023

Maybe take the log out your own eye first….? — Andrew Gemmell (@AJGemmell) April 2, 2023

Though Daniels has expressed her fears of the “violence” Trump’s arrest might trigger, she has not stopped letting his supporters know that she won’t bow down in the face of bullying and demeaning words meant to insult her. She even sat down to explicitly explain why her sticking with the nickname “Tiny” for Trump is totally justified.