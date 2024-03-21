Double standard dispatcher Marjorie Taylor Greene whines about rule violation after just breaking one herself

Whinemaster General Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) found the latest thing to complain about on March 21, after the empty-headed Georgia representative set sights on the latest spending bill.

With my greatest sympathies to a nearly 50-year-old woman who’s likely never read more than three pages in a single sitting, I must note that its part of a representative’s job to read. And, while this may be particularly taxing for someone with an IQ barely above 50, Greene and her ilk were elected to read boring, overlong documents in order to avoid things like government shutdowns. When they fail to do so, they’re failing to do the job they were elected to do.

Despite this fact, Greene is hard at work complaining, rather than reading, in the lead-up to a big vote on government spending. She took to Twitter to complain of a 1,012 page long minibus detailing the many details of the government’s latest spending bill, whining that she had far too little time to complete it ahead of the vote, and in the process seemingly accused her Democratic peers of rule-breaking. She noted “sweeping rule changes” put in place by the “Republican majority” that were apparently intended to prevent the expectation of reading comprehension from reaching the House of Representatives, and blasted Democrats for violating the “72 hour rule,” which typically gives lawmakers 72 hours to review a bill before taking it to a vote.

The minibus was released at 2:32 am and is 1,012 pages of $1.2 trillion taxpayer dollars.



And we are supposed to be voting on it tomorrow morning under suspension with no amendments allowed with the super scary government shutdown deadline threat looming tomorrow at midnight.… pic.twitter.com/e6ehBiznRw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 21, 2024

Complaints about rule breaking are hilariously hypocritical when coming from the mouth of a woman who seemingly breaks new rules on a daily basis. She racked up fines in 2021 by refusing to adhere to mask policies, and as recently as this month she once again spat in the face of governmental rules. Greene proudly donned a “Make America Great Again” cap at the 2024 State of the Union address, despite explicit rules prohibiting campaign attire within governmental buildings.

People were quick to point out that Greene’s whole job is to read bills of this sort and vote on them, and encouraged her to work on her reading comprehension rather than complaining about a long document. They also pointed out that Greene would have heaps more time for reading if spent a touch less time kissing Trump’s boots, whining about how hard her job is, and seeking attention from MAGA sycophants.

You only have an enormous amount of resources available to you to do a core function of your job (passing budgets). — Clarence for Georgia (@ClarenceforGA) March 21, 2024

.@RepMTG If you spent more time being involved in the process instead of seeking attention and making misleading comments every five minutes, you'd be prepared by now 🤡. Claiming there's not enough time to read the bill relies on misconceptions about the legislative review… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) March 21, 2024

Greene is happy to dismiss rules that don’t suit her toxic narrative, but she’ll happily complain to anyone still willing to listen if a single rule impinges upon her right to be a rambling blow-hard. Hypocrisy is Greene’s favorite tactic, of late, so few people are surprised by her latest posturing, but the 49-year-old’s unceasing artificial superiority is getting tiring. She’s a truly exhausting fixture of the GOP, and — despite the clear incompetence she displays on a daily basis — there’s a real chance she’ll stick around for another few years in congress.