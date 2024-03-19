Merciless dunce Marjorie Taylor Greene now claims Donald Trump is a victim, and no one with an IQ over 40 is buying it

MAGA Barbie Marjorie Taylor Greene — the unwanted inhabitant of Barbieland far worse than Weird Barbie — has decided to take it upon herself to be Donald Trump‘s PR person, spinning every obvious loss and faux pas so furiously that she may secretly be the Tasmanian Devil.

The trouble is, of course, that Marj puts her foot in her mouth with as much frequency as Trump himself, if not more, so she’s not exactly the best person to put up a compelling argument for her fearful leader’s increasingly erratic behavior and slow-cook downfall. Case in point, she tried to tell us Trump’s warning that there would be a “bloodbath” if he was not elected in November referred to the “auto industry.” Because apparently one of Trump’s lesser-known policies is that he wants all cars to run on blood not gas.

The latest instance of MTG attempting to defend Don the Con isn’t so much an achievement of Olympic gymnastics as yet another example of the Georgia senator spectacularly failing to read the room. Just like when she broke the law by donning MAGA merchandise at the State of the Union. This time, Taylor Greene has offered her response to the supreme embarrassment of Trump not being able to afford his $454 million appeal bond for his New York civil business fraud case.

His lawyers made the admission that it would be “impossible” for Trump to drum up that kind of cash in a filing to the Manhattan Supreme Court made on March 18. Five Manhattan appeals court judges will now decide whether to allow Trump to avoid posting a bond. If they decide not to, Trump’s assets may start to be seized as soon as March 25.

The takeaway here? For Marjorie, it’s to appeal to “every wealthy person and business owner” that they “should take heed and get out of blue cities and states.” She continued, “What the left is doing to the Trump family in this case should scare the hell out of everyone. They don’t want to win elections, they want to destroy all of us.”

Every wealthy person and business owner seeing this should take heed and get out of blue cities and states.



What the left is doing to the Trump family in this case should scare the hell out of everyone.



They don’t want to win elections, they want to destroy all of us. https://t.co/BmUFGcpqUh — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 18, 2024

If really shouldn’t need spelling out, but “all of us” aren’t exactly in the same boat as the former The Little Rascals actor. As this apparently went over Marj’s head, X user Jared Ryan Sears helpfully pointed out: “Trump being held accountable doesn’t frighten normal people even the slightest. That is because normal people aren’t conmen and criminals.”

You forgot a few aspects Ms. Greene. Let's correct that for you:



Every person who lies about being a billionaire, who lies about the value of their properties, who commits fraud, and who cons people throughout his entire life, should take heed and go on the run from justice.… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) March 18, 2024

Also Taylor Greene’s advice for the wealthy to move out of blue states may not leave them a lot of options. Does this mean she’s thinking of leaving the U.S.? Don’t say it if you don’t mean it, Marj!

Blue counties make up 71% of America's economy. You give bad advice, MTG. pic.twitter.com/xYYVm0E65V — Decency (@DecencyForward) March 19, 2024

It seems MTG is still having trouble coming to terms with the fact that her billionaire isn’t really a billionaire. It’s kind of the MAGA equivalent of being told the truth about Santa Claus.

Your billionaire was never a billionaire. Lying hurts ! — Sandy (@sandiechill) March 18, 2024 This tweet is being shared with absolutely no comment whatsoever.

Once again, we are worrying over the way Marjorie perceives reality through those MAGA-red tinted glasses of hers. She should really try taking them off one day and getting a better prescription.