Marjorie Taylor Greene insinuates that America is more broke than Trump, inspiring the best MAGA strategy yet

Marjorie Taylor Greene saying something that inspires a good idea? Did we wake up on Bizarro World this morning? This is the same misinformed malcontent who previously spoke about “Jewish space lasers” we’re talking about, right?

It’s true, MTG has actually helped spawn a brilliant political strategy for the GOP, one that no doubt even those on the opposite side of the political divide can agree on. The hitch? The idea for the strategy was devised by someone else in the face of the latest mind-numbing nonsense that Greene has spewed onto her X account.

So what’s Marjie said this time? Has she displayed her galling lack of good taste again by calling President Biden a “slave?” Or maybe she’s mixed up North and South America for the second time this week? Well, funnily enough, that’s getting close. In this case, MTG shared reports of Argentina — which sports the highest inflation rate in the world — managing to reduce its monthly inflation for the second month running. Libertarian president Javier Miliei has achieved this by imposing a controversial and severe program of austerity and governmental cutbacks.

Greene, meanwhile, is attempting to use news of Argentina’s fluctuating inflation to push her own agenda, suggesting that a new Trump administration could repeat the achievement if he was re-elected in November. “We could save America if we did the same thing,” MTG yapped.

In other words, Marj is insinuating that the country is broke. Well, you know who else is broke? Greene’s own fearless (and forgetful) leader himself. Don’t forget, as if you could, that Trump is currently almost $500 million in debt after those two E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuits and being found guilty of civil business fraud. So, yes, putting that guy back in the Oval Office will definitely help the United States’ financial problems. Oh, and one more tiny, trifling detail: Trump added an incomprehensible $8.4 trillion to the national debt during his presidency the first time around.

OK, so — surprise surprise — Marjorie didn’t make anything close to resembling a good point in her original tweet, so how did it spawn what could be the MAGA crowd’s best strategy for success? Well, the impetus for the genius notion comes from a reply to MTG’s latest moronic mewling that carries some indisputable logic about the real way to “save America.” As the tweeter said, “If you left, America would be great again.”

At this stage, we’d also accept Marjie leaving social media so we can at least Make Twitter Great Again — and preferably she would take her new idol Elon Musk with her so we can call it Twitter again. Sadly, if even Greene’s shameful — and categorically illegal antics — at the State of the Union address didn’t get her the boot then it seems we’re stuck with her for the frighteningly foreseeable future.