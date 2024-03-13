TikTok sentinel Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t tell the difference between North and South America

It is confirmed — rooting for things that have a hundred-to-one shot of ever winning is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sole agenda in life. If it’s not her ambition to nab the most lucrative job, then it’s pushing for Donald Trump’s ill-packaged presidential candidacy, and if not that, it is fighting for TikTok’s honor.

But being someone’s champion doesn’t mean holding a Ph.D. in screeching like a banshee and sinking below subzero levels in terms of not making sense. Yep, Marj is not just blind to the non-existent credibility of Trump supporters, but is also pretty bad at geography — for her, no difference exists between the United States of America, and Brazil.

Why? Because evidently, when it comes to holding insurrectionists liable for their dangerous and sometimes deadly actions, MTG can’t help but stand in solidarity with all of them since loudly and unabashedly supporting the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters — aka the pro-Trump protestors who flooded the building after being goaded by their ideal — is the Georgia Congresswoman’s favorite pastime.

In this case, she has chosen to speak out against the Brazilian government for sentencing a man named Wellington Luiz Firmino to 17 years in prison for being a part of a pro-Bolsonaro protest on Jan. 8, 2023.

What’s the difference in Brazil and America?



Nothing. https://t.co/b7EOgu8Dci — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 12, 2024

While she enthusiastically agrees with the line that he was simply a delivery biker who climbed to the top of the Brazilian National Congress to film the protest, the nation’s Supreme Court convicted him on the grounds of “crimes against the democratic state, staging a coup d’état, aggravated damage, criminal association, and harming a protected heritage site. The STF based its verdict on evidence of Firmino’s support for the coup and his actions celebrating inside the Congress after its seizure.”

More in-depth details about Firmino’s role during the Jan. 8 events in Brazil are not easily available, but more than enough information can be easily found if she wants to research the Jan. 6 events in the U.S. — which caused deaths, injuries, and was labeled a “terror attack.” Enough information and still lingering memories of the day that Marj shouldn’t be out there, making comparisons. But again this is nothing compared to the fact that Trump wants the J6 defendants to be pardoned completely, wanting them to not be held liable for their actions.

But this is not the only issue where Marjie failed to make sense. Amid the House ruminating about TikTok and the threats it poses to U.S. national security, they passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which basically seeks that the app’s parent company (based in China) sells it and an American institution purchases the rights to its existence and usage in America. It remains to be seen whether the Senate will also pass the bill and if it does, whether TikTok will bow down to the law or just cease its operation in the U.S.

Clearly, no one has been more hurt by the entire ordeal than Greene herself, who has been going from X (formerly Twitter) to speaking on the House floor to complain about the fact that she had been banned from social media in the past. Somehow, for the avid Trump devotee, her being banned from social media for spreading misinformation is similar to the government wanting to keep TikTok in check.

“This is a Pandora’s box. What’s to stop Congress or the United States government in the future from forcing the sale of another social media company claiming that it’s protecting Americans’ data from foreign adversaries? When the government moves on to forcing the sale of TikTok, who’s going to buy it? That’s the question. Who will be the next to control the data of over 170 million Americans? Are we going to trust Mark Zuckerberg to control their data? I certainly don’t.”

No wonder, Trump didn’t name her as his potential Vice-President. For someone who is in awe of Elon Musk and grateful that he purchased Twitter, she is weirdly against the idea of the same happening to another platform. At the very least, this time she kept in tune with Trump flipping his stance on the TikTok ban (he advocated its ban back in 2020), unlike the fiascos that led to the cruel erasure of her dreams of becoming his running mate, and gave birth to a brand new horror story.