‘He is endorsing political violence’: Donald Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ pledge drags the crumbling MAGA machine to fiery depths

Oh, Donnie, Donnie, Donnie. In his hamfisted bid to gain more converts on the road to accursed reelection this November, Donald Trump has made some seriously deranged claims about why he’s apparently the guy to vote for.

These range from mystifying — like Pennsylvania getting renamed if the Democrats stay in power — to misleading — like, well, pretty much everything else he’s said. And yet Trump has veered away from being misleading and mystifying to being downright monstrous in his latest promise. His alarming pledge that there will be a “bloodbath” if he doesn’t win is not only giving his lawyers conniptions, but is also deplorably triggering for a nation that still remembers the horrors of the January 2021 insurrection.

Trump made the truly startling comment during a rally in Ohio on Saturday, March 16. “If I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath for the whole… That’s gonna be the least of it,” Darth Orangeus declared, displaying his usual unique way with words and knack for incendiary yet empty-headed rhetoric. “It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country.”

Even his loyal followers in attendance appeared stunned by the galling utterance. So has Trump actually gone too far this time?

Of course, Trump totalists have argued that POTUS No. 45 — aka GOPzilla — didn’t literally mean a “bloodbath” but may have been colorfully indicating a downturn in fortunes for the people of Ohio. Political analyst David Corn has well and truly put paid to that interpretation, however, with his insightful interrogation of Trump’s comments. As Corn told co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend on MSNBC’s The Weekend: