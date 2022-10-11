Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam isn’t just changing the hierarchy of power on the big screen

Black Adam star and executive producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has long touted the film as changing the hierarchy of power in the world of DC movies, but the super antihero’s reach will now go far beyond the theater screen.

Johnson revealed on Twitter that the Man in Black himself will soon be making his premiere in the cross-platform videogame Fortnite. Johnson said the “bad ass reveal” will go down on Twitch on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

⚡️THE #ManInBlack TAKES FORTNITE⚡️



Tune in TOMORROW to the #BlackAdam WORLD PREMIERE livestream on Twitch @ 6:30PM ET and catch the bad ass reveal of the #ManInBlack in @FortniteGame!



~ ba

With Johnson’s attachment to a cinematic Black Adam project spanning more than a decade, it’s clear the star is pulling out all the stops to help encourage people to go and see the movie despite the ups and downs that have marred the DC Extended Universe in recent years.

While fans are united in their love of Henry Cavill as Superman, it’s been nearly a decade since that character starred in his own solo movie with 2013’s Man of Steel. However, Johnson has been heavily hinting at a possible appearance of Superman. For example, in one social media post, Johnson emphasized how Black Adam is the most powerful and unstoppable force “on this planet,” which he uttered alongside a knowing wink to the camera. In a follow-up interview, Johnson said “I love Superman” and remarked that while he envisions Black Adam is the most powerful force on this planet, “the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long.”

Black Adam comes to theaters on Oct. 21.